Diversified Healthcare Trust $DHC Shares Bought by Brooklyn Investment Group

Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Free Report) by 296.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 13,588 shares during the quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHC. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. 75.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Stock Up 6.7%

Shares of NASDAQ DHC opened at $3.80 on Friday. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $4.24. The company has a market capitalization of $917.36 million, a PE ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 6.35 and a quick ratio of 6.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.98.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Announces Dividend

Diversified Healthcare Trust ( NASDAQ:DHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative net margin of 18.83% and a negative return on equity of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $382.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.74 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 21st. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -3.36%.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Office Portfolio, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Non-Segment. The Office Portfolio segment consists of medical office properties leased to medical providers and other medical related businesses, as well as life science properties leased to biotech laboratories and other similar tenants.

