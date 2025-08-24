Docusign Inc. $DOCU Shares Purchased by Brooklyn Investment Group

Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 24.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 702 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in Docusign were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Docusign by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,754,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,500 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Docusign by 809.6% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,167,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,017,000 after buying an additional 1,038,962 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Docusign by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,984,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,475,000 after buying an additional 864,408 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Docusign during the first quarter worth approximately $50,459,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Docusign by 251.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 734,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,795,000 after buying an additional 525,294 shares in the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 15,143 shares of Docusign stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total value of $1,132,696.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 110,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,282,080.40. The trade was a 12.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 40,000 shares of Docusign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.51, for a total value of $3,100,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 143,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,160,122.33. The trade was a 21.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,552 shares of company stock worth $5,983,631 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Docusign Stock Up 5.8%

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $74.81 on Friday. Docusign Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.31 and a 52 week high of $107.86. The company has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 27.92 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.27.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. Docusign had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 36.50%.The company had revenue of $763.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Docusign has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Docusign Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Docusign announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 5th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Docusign from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Docusign from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Docusign from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Docusign from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Docusign from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.77.

Docusign Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

