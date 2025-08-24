Donnelley Financial Solutions $DFIN Shares Sold by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Free Report) by 27.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,210 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,329,000. Port Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,114,000. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,595,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 5,062.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 198,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,436,000 after purchasing an additional 194,399 shares during the period. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,381,000. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DFIN shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Donnelley Financial Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.33.

DFIN opened at $56.3850 on Friday. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a one year low of $37.80 and a one year high of $70.55. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.24.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.07. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 10.87%.The business had revenue of $218.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Donnelley Financial Solutions has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS.

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc provides innovative software and technology-enabled financial regulatory and compliance solutions in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS); Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM); Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS); and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

