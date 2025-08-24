DT Midstream, Inc. $DTM Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,156,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,470 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $111,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blackstone Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 2,783.1% during the fourth quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 1,631,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,199,000 after buying an additional 1,574,705 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in DT Midstream during the 4th quarter worth about $74,572,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in DT Midstream by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,174,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,161,000 after purchasing an additional 621,183 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 108.8% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,084,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,784,000 after purchasing an additional 564,899 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 9,693.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 390,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,652,000 after purchasing an additional 386,277 shares during the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DTM opened at $101.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.45. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.52 and a 1-year high of $114.50. The firm has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77.

DT Midstream ( NYSE:DTM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $299.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.70 million. DT Midstream had a net margin of 33.90% and a return on equity of 8.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. DT Midstream has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.050-4.450 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.94%.

In related news, VP Melissa Cox sold 4,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total value of $496,754.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 5,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,214.37. This represents a 47.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on DT Midstream from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, US Capital Advisors lowered shares of DT Midstream from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.91.

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

