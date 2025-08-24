DTE Energy Company $DTE Position Boosted by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 763,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,976 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $105,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 9,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in DTE Energy by 1.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,481,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in DTE Energy by 2.4% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 11,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in DTE Energy by 5.6% in the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 254,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,229 shares during the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DTE. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on DTE Energy from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price target (up from $142.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on DTE Energy from $136.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.29.

DTE Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $139.8720 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $135.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $29.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.42. DTE Energy Company has a twelve month low of $115.59 and a twelve month high of $142.05.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 10.16%. On average, analysts predict that DTE Energy Company will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.73%.

Insider Activity

In other DTE Energy news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.53, for a total transaction of $224,848.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 4,153 shares in the company, valued at $583,621.09. This represents a 27.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

