East West Bancorp, Inc. $EWBC Position Lessened by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,212,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,447 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.88% of East West Bancorp worth $108,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 3.7% during the first quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its stake in East West Bancorp by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 21,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc. grew its position in East West Bancorp by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 9,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in East West Bancorp by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 8.2% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. 89.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EWBC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on East West Bancorp from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. DA Davidson increased their price target on East West Bancorp from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.15.

East West Bancorp Stock Up 4.5%

EWBC opened at $105.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.42 and its 200-day moving average is $93.63. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $68.27 and a one year high of $113.95.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.05. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 26.06%.The firm had revenue of $705.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. East West Bancorp’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

East West Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.04%.

Insider Activity at East West Bancorp

In other East West Bancorp news, CEO Dominic Ng sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.38, for a total value of $4,135,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 888,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,833,901.32. This represents a 4.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 14,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,270. This represents a 6.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

