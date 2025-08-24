Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Director Kelcy Warren Buys 650,000 Shares

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) Director Kelcy Warren acquired 650,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.30 per share, with a total value of $11,245,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 67,828,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,432,652.10. This trade represents a 0.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Energy Transfer Price Performance

Shares of ET opened at $17.5250 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.67 and its 200-day moving average is $17.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.83. Energy Transfer LP has a fifty-two week low of $14.60 and a fifty-two week high of $21.45.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The business had revenue of $19.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.07 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 11.08%. Energy Transfer’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energy Transfer

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.5%. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is 102.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ryan Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, CNB Bank raised its position in Energy Transfer by 111.1% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ET has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen started coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Cowen began coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.75.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

