Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Director Kelcy Warren Buys 650,000 Shares

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Director Kelcy Warren acquired 650,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.30 per share, with a total value of $11,245,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 67,828,477 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,173,432,652.10. This trade represents a 0.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Energy Transfer Price Performance

Shares of ET opened at $17.5250 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.67 and its 200-day moving average is $17.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.83. Energy Transfer LP has a fifty-two week low of $14.60 and a fifty-two week high of $21.45.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.32. The business had revenue of $19.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.07 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 11.08%. Energy Transfer's quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.5%. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is 102.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energy Transfer

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ryan Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, CNB Bank raised its position in Energy Transfer by 111.1% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ET has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen started coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Cowen began coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.75.

About Energy Transfer



Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

