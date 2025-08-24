Entegris, Inc. $ENTG Shares Bought by Brooklyn Investment Group

Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 269.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in Entegris were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Entegris in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Entegris by 125.7% in the 1st quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Entegris in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Entegris from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective (down from $112.00) on shares of Entegris in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Entegris from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Entegris in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Entegris

In other news, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 3,627 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $326,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 37,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,396,870. The trade was a 8.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan G. Rice sold 8,858 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.84, for a total value of $707,222.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 56,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,543,854.08. This trade represents a 13.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG opened at $87.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.24 and a beta of 1.22. Entegris, Inc. has a one year low of $60.75 and a one year high of $119.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.30.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $792.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.85 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 9.17%.The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Entegris has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.680-0.700 EPS. Analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 30th. Entegris’s payout ratio is 20.62%.

Entegris Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

