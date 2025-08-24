Equity Bancshares (NYSE:EQBK) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Equity Bancshares (NYSE:EQBK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Sunday.

Equity Bancshares Stock Up 4.7%

Shares of NYSE EQBK opened at $41.35 on Friday. Equity Bancshares has a 12-month low of $34.11 and a 12-month high of $50.85. The stock has a market cap of $794.75 million, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

About Equity Bancshares

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loan products to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

