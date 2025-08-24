Equity Bancshares (NYSE:EQBK) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Equity Bancshares (NYSE:EQBK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Sunday.
Equity Bancshares Stock Up 4.7%
Shares of NYSE EQBK opened at $41.35 on Friday. Equity Bancshares has a 12-month low of $34.11 and a 12-month high of $50.85. The stock has a market cap of $794.75 million, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.
About Equity Bancshares
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Equity Bancshares
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Equal Weight ETFs: Hidden Upside in Today’s Market
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Zillow Group Approaching Key Technical Levels: Is It Time to Buy?
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- For True Diversification: 3 Stocks You Can Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Equity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.