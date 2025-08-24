Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE) Upgraded to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Sunday.

EE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Excelerate Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Excelerate Energy in a report on Thursday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $26.00 price target on Excelerate Energy in a report on Monday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.86.

Excelerate Energy Stock Up 0.2%

EE stock opened at $24.4430 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.38. Excelerate Energy has a twelve month low of $17.70 and a twelve month high of $32.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Excelerate Energy had a return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 3.64%.The company had revenue of $204.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.82 million. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Excelerate Energy will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Excelerate Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,926,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Excelerate Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,740,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Excelerate Energy by 328.4% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 453,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,292,000 after purchasing an additional 347,521 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Excelerate Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $7,102,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Excelerate Energy by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 716,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,003,000 after buying an additional 238,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

About Excelerate Energy

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; and natural gas supply to-power projects.

Featured Stories

