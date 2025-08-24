ExlService Holdings, Inc. $EXLS Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. cut its position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 32.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 411,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 198,053 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in ExlService were worth $19,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EXLS. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of ExlService by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 173,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,688,000 after purchasing an additional 57,575 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of ExlService by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of ExlService by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 70,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,121,000 after buying an additional 21,045 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of ExlService in the fourth quarter worth $493,000. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new stake in shares of ExlService in the fourth quarter worth $607,000. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXLS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of ExlService in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of ExlService from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.33.

ExlService Stock Performance

Shares of EXLS opened at $44.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.66. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.16 and a 12-month high of $52.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $514.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.87 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 12.00%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. ExlService has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.860-1.900 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

