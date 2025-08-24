First Citizens BancShares, Inc. $FCNCA Shares Purchased by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,931 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of First Citizens BancShares worth $36,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FCNCA. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 169,861.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 122,372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $226,892,000 after acquiring an additional 122,300 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the first quarter valued at about $149,963,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 83.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 107,523 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $227,198,000 after purchasing an additional 48,994 shares during the period. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,972,000. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH purchased a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,265,000. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at First Citizens BancShares

In other First Citizens BancShares news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. purchased 600 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,698.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,019,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 32,300 shares in the company, valued at $54,869,625. This trade represents a 1.89% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Hope Holding Bryant purchased 409 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,630.00 per share, with a total value of $666,670.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 1,764 shares in the company, valued at $2,875,320. The trade was a 30.18% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,494 shares of company stock worth $2,485,986. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on FCNCA shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2,050.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,100.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,900.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,400.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Citizens BancShares presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,291.17.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Up 2.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:FCNCA opened at $1,987.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,473.62 and a twelve month high of $2,412.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,982.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,903.48.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The bank reported $44.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $39.08 by $5.70. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 11.32%. On average, equities analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 167.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is currently 4.60%.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

