FY2025 Earnings Forecast for Maplebear Issued By Wedbush

Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush upped their FY2025 earnings estimates for Maplebear in a report issued on Thursday, August 21st. Wedbush analyst S. Devitt now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.55 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.54. Wedbush has a “Underperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Maplebear’s current full-year earnings is $1.43 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Maplebear’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Maplebear had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 13.76%.The business had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Benchmark upgraded Maplebear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Maplebear from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on Maplebear from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Maplebear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Maplebear from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.63.

CART stock opened at $43.37 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.60. Maplebear has a twelve month low of $33.17 and a twelve month high of $53.50. The firm has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.21.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CART. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in Maplebear during the second quarter valued at about $169,782,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Maplebear during the second quarter valued at about $151,364,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Maplebear by 62.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,368,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841,559 shares in the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Maplebear during the fourth quarter valued at about $105,108,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Maplebear during the second quarter valued at about $97,351,000. Institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 4,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.45, for a total transaction of $200,476.25. Following the transaction, the director owned 20,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $988,336.05. This represents a 16.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Grosvenor L.P. Gcm sold 4,864,272 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total value of $232,268,988.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,975,327 shares of company stock worth $237,736,848. Insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, engages in the provision of online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products, as well as pickup services through a mobile application and website. It also operates virtual convenience stores; and provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers.

