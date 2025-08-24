Garmin Ltd. $GRMN Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 145,211 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 13,789 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $31,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GRMN. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,559 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 89,715 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $19,480,000 after acquiring an additional 28,543 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 255.2% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 444 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 675 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Garmin from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $167.00 target price (up previously from $152.00) on shares of Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Garmin from $172.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Garmin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.00.

Garmin Price Performance

Garmin stock opened at $235.7960 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a 12-month low of $160.94 and a 12-month high of $246.50. The company has a market capitalization of $45.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $220.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.60.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.27. Garmin had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Garmin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.000-8.000 EPS. Analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Garmin

In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 7,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total transaction of $1,605,471.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 141,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,785,484.50. This trade represents a 5.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 1,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $399,685.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 29,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,266,390. This represents a 6.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Garmin Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

