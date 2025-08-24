Graco (NYSE:GGG) versus 3Dx Industries (OTCMKTS:DDDX) Head to Head Review

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) and 3Dx Industries (OTCMKTS:DDDX – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.9% of Graco shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Graco shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Graco and 3Dx Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Graco 22.26% 19.05% 15.77% 3Dx Industries -176.26% N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Graco $2.17 billion 6.67 $486.08 million $2.82 30.96 3Dx Industries $290,000.00 4.15 -$560,000.00 ($0.01) -1.09

This table compares Graco and 3Dx Industries”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Graco has higher revenue and earnings than 3Dx Industries. 3Dx Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Graco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Graco and 3Dx Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Graco 0 2 3 0 2.60 3Dx Industries 0 0 0 0 0.00

Graco presently has a consensus target price of $94.50, indicating a potential upside of 8.23%. Given Graco’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Graco is more favorable than 3Dx Industries.

Risk & Volatility

Graco has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 3Dx Industries has a beta of 3.48, meaning that its share price is 248% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Graco beats 3Dx Industries on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Graco

Graco Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors. The Industrial segment provides liquid finishing equipment, paint circulating and supply pumps, paint circulating advanced control systems, plural component coating proportioners, and accessories and spare parts; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions. It also offers powder finishing products to coat powder finishing on metals under the Gema and SAT brands. The Process segment provides pumps to move and dispense chemicals, water, wastewater, petroleum, food, lubricants, and other fluids; pressure valves used in the oil and natural gas industry, other industrial processes, and research facilities; and chemical injection pumping solutions for injection of chemicals into producing oil wells and pipelines. It also supplies pumps, hose reels, meters, valves, and accessories for fast oil change facilities, service garages, fleet service centers, automobile dealerships, auto parts stores, truck builders, and heavy equipment service centers; and systems, components, and accessories for the automatic lubrication of bearings, gears, and generators in industrial and commercial equipment, compressors, turbines, and on- and off-road vehicles. It sells its products through distributors, original equipment manufacturers, and home center channels, as well as to end-users. The company was incorporated in 1926 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About 3Dx Industries

3DX Industries, Inc. manufactures and sells consumer and corporate products using an additive manufacturing method through 3D metal printing technology, and conventional precision manufacturing processes. The company was formerly known as Amarok Resources, Inc. and changed its name to 3DX Industries, Inc. in November 2013. 3DX Industries, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Ferndale, Washington.

