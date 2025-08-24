Graham Holdings Company $GHC Shares Acquired by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in Graham Holdings Company (NYSE:GHC – Free Report) by 20.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 626 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Graham were worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Graham by 128,013.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 19,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,465,000 after buying an additional 19,202 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Graham during the first quarter worth $8,351,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Graham by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,777,000 after buying an additional 4,988 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Graham by 530.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,435,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Graham by 138.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,044,000 after buying an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Graham Stock Performance

Graham stock opened at $1,097.4350 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $960.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $948.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.88. Graham Holdings Company has a fifty-two week low of $724.69 and a fifty-two week high of $1,103.22.

Graham Company Profile

Graham ( NYSE:GHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $14.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.15 by $4.18. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Graham had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 14.10%.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

