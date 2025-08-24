Green Plains, Inc. $GPRE Shares Purchased by Brooklyn Investment Group

Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in Green Plains, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Free Report) by 2,313.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,953 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in Green Plains were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GPRE. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the 1st quarter worth $8,860,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Green Plains by 424.8% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 804,175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,624,000 after acquiring an additional 650,937 shares during the period. Lumbard & Kellner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Green Plains by 159.4% in the 1st quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 740,323 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,591,000 after acquiring an additional 454,882 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in shares of Green Plains by 340.4% in the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 511,295 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,847,000 after acquiring an additional 395,195 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the 4th quarter worth $2,807,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on GPRE shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Green Plains from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (up previously from $4.50) on shares of Green Plains in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Green Plains to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.80.

Green Plains Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GPRE opened at $8.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.71. Green Plains, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.14 and a twelve month high of $14.67. The company has a market capitalization of $585.50 million, a P/E ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.18.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.13). Green Plains had a negative net margin of 6.34% and a negative return on equity of 13.65%. The business had revenue of $552.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Green Plains, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Green Plains Profile

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

