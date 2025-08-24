Head-To-Head Analysis: 5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) vs. Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE)

5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF – Get Free Report) and Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

5N Plus has a beta of 1.89, suggesting that its share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coeur Mining has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for 5N Plus and Coeur Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 5N Plus 0 0 0 0 0.00 Coeur Mining 0 1 6 3 3.20

Earnings & Valuation

Coeur Mining has a consensus target price of $9.7857, indicating a potential downside of 18.88%. Given Coeur Mining’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Coeur Mining is more favorable than 5N Plus.

This table compares 5N Plus and Coeur Mining”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 5N Plus $289.28 million 3.40 $14.67 million $0.36 30.68 Coeur Mining $1.46 billion 5.31 $58.90 million $0.37 32.61

Coeur Mining has higher revenue and earnings than 5N Plus. 5N Plus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Coeur Mining, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares 5N Plus and Coeur Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 5N Plus 9.64% 24.47% 9.36% Coeur Mining 13.06% 14.38% 8.78%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of 5N Plus shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.0% of Coeur Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of 5N Plus shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Coeur Mining shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Coeur Mining beats 5N Plus on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 5N Plus

5N Plus Inc. produces and sells specialty metals and chemicals in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Materials. The company offers semiconductor compounds, semiconductor wafers, metals, epitaxial semiconductor substrates, and solar cells. It also provides active pharmaceutical ingredients, animal feed additives, specialized chemicals, commercial grade metals, alloys, engineered powders, and recycling services. The company serves renewable energy, security, space, pharmaceutical, medical imaging, manufacturing, electronic, consumer, and industrial application markets. 5N Plus Inc. is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc. explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc. in May 2013. Coeur Mining, Inc. was incorporated in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

