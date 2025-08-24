Head to Head Contrast: Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) & First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ)

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Free Report) and First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Lakeland Financial has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Business Financial Services has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.2% of Lakeland Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.1% of First Business Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Lakeland Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of First Business Financial Services shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Analyst Recommendations

Lakeland Financial pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. First Business Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Lakeland Financial pays out 54.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Business Financial Services pays out 20.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Lakeland Financial has raised its dividend for 14 consecutive years and First Business Financial Services has raised its dividend for 13 consecutive years. Lakeland Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Lakeland Financial and First Business Financial Services, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lakeland Financial 0 1 1 0 2.50 First Business Financial Services 0 0 3 0 3.00

Lakeland Financial presently has a consensus price target of $70.00, indicating a potential upside of 3.61%. First Business Financial Services has a consensus price target of $59.6667, indicating a potential upside of 14.57%. Given First Business Financial Services’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe First Business Financial Services is more favorable than Lakeland Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Lakeland Financial and First Business Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lakeland Financial 22.55% 13.57% 1.39% First Business Financial Services 17.59% 14.22% 1.17%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lakeland Financial and First Business Financial Services”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lakeland Financial $254.93 million 6.77 $93.48 million $3.67 18.41 First Business Financial Services $262.38 million 1.65 $44.24 million $5.62 9.27

Lakeland Financial has higher earnings, but lower revenue than First Business Financial Services. First Business Financial Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lakeland Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

First Business Financial Services beats Lakeland Financial on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lakeland Financial

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, construction, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other commercial and consumer loans. The company also provides retail and merchant credit card services; corporate treasury management, wealth advisory, and trust services; retail brokerage services, including various financial and investment products, such as annuities and life insurance; and mobile business banking and on-line treasury management services. It serves commercial real estate, manufacturing, agriculture, construction, retail, wholesale, finance and insurance, accommodation and food services, and health care industries. The company was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana.

About First Business Financial Services

(Get Free Report)

First Business Financial Services, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals in Wisconsin, Kansas, and Missouri. The company offers real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, equipment financing loans and leases, floorplan financing, vendor financing, small business administration lending and servicing, treasury management solutions, and company retirement services. It also provides private wealth management for individuals, including creating and executing asset allocation strategies, trust and estate administration, financial planning, investment management, and access to brokerage and custody-only services. In addition, the company offers bank consulting consisting of investment portfolio administrative and asset liability management services, and commercial deposit accounts. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.

