Head to Head Contrast: PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) and Shimano (OTCMKTS:SMNNY)

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) and Shimano (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for PLBY Group and Shimano, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PLBY Group 0 0 1 1 3.50 Shimano 0 0 0 0 0.00

PLBY Group currently has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 76.47%. Given PLBY Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe PLBY Group is more favorable than Shimano.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

PLBY Group has a beta of 2.51, indicating that its share price is 151% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shimano has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares PLBY Group and Shimano’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PLBY Group -60.96% -1,460.70% -21.66% Shimano 7.53% 4.23% 3.89%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

32.5% of PLBY Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Shimano shares are held by institutional investors. 38.3% of PLBY Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PLBY Group and Shimano”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PLBY Group $116.14 million 1.39 -$79.40 million ($0.78) -2.18 Shimano $2.98 billion 3.35 $503.78 million $0.26 43.85

Shimano has higher revenue and earnings than PLBY Group. PLBY Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Shimano, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Shimano beats PLBY Group on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PLBY Group

PLBY Group, Inc. operates as a pleasure and leisure company in the United States, Australia, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. The company offers sexual wellness products, such as lingerie, bedroom accessories, intimacy products, and other adult products; style and apparel products for men and women; digital entertainment and lifestyle products; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance. It also owns and operates digital commerce retail platforms, such as playboy.com, honeybirdette.com, yandy.com, and loversstores.com; and Honey Birdette and Lovers retail stores. In addition, the company licenses Playboy name, Rabbit Head Design, and other trademarks and related properties; and programming content to cable television operators and direct-to-home satellite television operators. Further, the company business covers the subscription sale of playboyplus.com and playboy.tv, which are online content platforms. It offers its products under its flagship brand Playboy. PLBY Group, Inc. is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Shimano

Shimano Inc. develops, produces, and distributes bicycle components, fishing tackles, and rowing equipment. It has operations in Japan, Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and Oceania. Shimano Inc. was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Sakai, Japan.

