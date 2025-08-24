Head-To-Head Survey: Bay National (OTCMKTS:BAYN) & Park National (NYSE:PRK)

Park National (NYSE:PRK – Get Free Report) and Bay National (OTCMKTS:BAYN – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Park National and Bay National’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Park National 23.46% 12.31% 1.50% Bay National N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Park National has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bay National has a beta of 1.56, meaning that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

62.7% of Park National shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Park National shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.8% of Bay National shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Park National and Bay National”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Park National $543.45 million 5.13 $151.42 million $10.29 16.86 Bay National N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Park National has higher revenue and earnings than Bay National.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Park National and Bay National, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Park National 0 3 0 0 2.00 Bay National 0 0 0 0 0.00

Park National presently has a consensus price target of $177.75, indicating a potential upside of 2.46%. Given Park National’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Park National is more favorable than Bay National.

Summary

Park National beats Bay National on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Park National

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. The company offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services. It also provides commercial loans, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, financing for equipment, inventory and accounts receivable, acquisition financing, and commercial leasing, as well as for consumer finance companies; commercial real estate loans comprising mortgage loans to developers and owners of commercial real estate; originates financing leases primarily for the purchase of commercial vehicles, operating/manufacturing equipment, and municipal vehicles/equipment; consumer loans, such as automobile loans; consumer finance services; home equity lines of credit; and residential real estate and construction loans, as well as installment loans and commercial loans. In addition, the company offers aircraft financing services; and ParkDirect, a personal banking application. Park National Corporation was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Newark, Ohio.

About Bay National

Bay National Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It offers loans, deposits, investments and other banking and financial services through its subsidiary, Bay National Bank. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Lutherville, MD.

