HealthEquity, Inc. $HQY Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,126,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,060 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $99,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in HealthEquity by 50.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,446,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,171,000 after acquiring an additional 821,425 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in HealthEquity by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,086,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,154,000 after purchasing an additional 224,016 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in HealthEquity by 1.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,100,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,293,000 after buying an additional 14,159 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in HealthEquity by 1.8% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,069,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,507,000 after buying an additional 19,009 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in HealthEquity by 10.1% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 835,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,826,000 after buying an additional 76,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

HQY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. JMP Securities increased their price target on HealthEquity from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on HealthEquity from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Wall Street Zen raised HealthEquity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on HealthEquity from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.55.

NASDAQ:HQY opened at $89.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 4.06. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.56, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.54. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.84 and a 1-year high of $116.65.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $330.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.25 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 9.80%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. HealthEquity has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.610-3.78 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael Henry Fiore sold 1,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $182,503.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 53,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,414,579.25. This represents a 3.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Elimelech Rosner sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.56, for a total transaction of $6,528,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 75,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,519,553.84. This represents a 43.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 291,744 shares of company stock worth $32,705,007. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

