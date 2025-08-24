Helios Technologies, Inc. $HLIO Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Helios Technologies were worth $2,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HLIO. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 450,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,107,000 after buying an additional 90,362 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,438,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,227,000 after buying an additional 79,178 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 9.6% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 789,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,349,000 after buying an additional 68,990 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies during the first quarter worth $1,797,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 7.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 429,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,794,000 after buying an additional 30,961 shares during the period. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Helios Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Helios Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $65.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.67.

Helios Technologies Trading Up 4.3%

NASDAQ HLIO opened at $54.0510 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 47.83 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.48 and a 200 day moving average of $35.19. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.76 and a 1 year high of $57.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.09. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Helios Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.300-2.500 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.600-0.680 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Helios Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 21st. Investors of record on Monday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 7th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 34.62%.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered motion control and electronic control technology solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; hydraulic quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; motion control technology and fluid conveyance technology; cartridge valve technology; engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.