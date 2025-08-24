HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 1,850 Shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF $BIZD

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 111,622 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF were worth $1,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cynosure Group LLC grew its holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 153,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 34,432 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 274,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,593,000 after acquiring an additional 10,750 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in VanEck BDC Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 45,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 92,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 6,417 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BIZD opened at $15.94 on Friday. VanEck BDC Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.50 and a fifty-two week high of $17.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.18.

About VanEck BDC Income ETF

The VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US BDC companies whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held companies. BIZD was launched on Feb 12, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

