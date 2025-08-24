HighTower Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in IDEX Corporation $IEX

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,064 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $1,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IEX. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in IDEX by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in IDEX by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in IDEX by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in IDEX by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in IDEX by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.
IDEX Stock Performance
NYSE:IEX opened at $168.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.04. IDEX Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $153.36 and a fifty-two week high of $238.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $173.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.21.
IDEX Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 11th were given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 11th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.88%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IEX shares. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on IDEX from $224.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on IDEX from $238.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Mizuho set a $185.00 target price on IDEX in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird set a $215.00 price target on IDEX in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on IDEX from $208.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.71.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on IDEX
Insider Buying and Selling at IDEX
In related news, CFO Akhil Mahendra sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.89, for a total value of $45,222.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 5,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,781.15. This trade represents a 4.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.
IDEX Profile
IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than IDEX
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Equal Weight ETFs: Hidden Upside in Today’s Market
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Zillow Group Approaching Key Technical Levels: Is It Time to Buy?
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- For True Diversification: 3 Stocks You Can Buy Now
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.