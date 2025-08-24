HighTower Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in IDEX Corporation $IEX

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,064 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $1,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IEX. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in IDEX by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in IDEX by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in IDEX by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in IDEX by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in IDEX by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEX alerts:

IDEX Stock Performance

NYSE:IEX opened at $168.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.04. IDEX Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $153.36 and a fifty-two week high of $238.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $173.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.21.

IDEX Announces Dividend

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $865.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.59 million. IDEX had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. IDEX has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.900-1.950 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.850-7.950 EPS. Analysts expect that IDEX Corporation will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 11th were given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 11th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IEX shares. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on IDEX from $224.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on IDEX from $238.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Mizuho set a $185.00 target price on IDEX in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird set a $215.00 price target on IDEX in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on IDEX from $208.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.71.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on IDEX

Insider Buying and Selling at IDEX

In related news, CFO Akhil Mahendra sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.89, for a total value of $45,222.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 5,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,781.15. This trade represents a 4.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Profile

(Free Report)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.