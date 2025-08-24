HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Position in Bank of Hawaii Corporation $BOH

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,695 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $1,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 27.3% in the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 126,029 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,692,000 after buying an additional 27,017 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the first quarter worth about $7,066,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 63.0% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 173,635 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,976,000 after buying an additional 67,118 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 2.4% in the first quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 91,463 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,308,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 13.0% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 325,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,427,000 after buying an additional 37,413 shares during the period. 82.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Hawaii Stock Up 4.8%

Shares of BOH opened at $68.6980 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.36 and its 200 day moving average is $67.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.80. Bank of Hawaii Corporation has a 12-month low of $57.44 and a 12-month high of $82.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Bank of Hawaii Dividend Announcement

Bank of Hawaii ( NYSE:BOH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $174.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.82 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 16.30%.During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Research analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii Corporation will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is presently 73.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on BOH. Piper Sandler began coverage on Bank of Hawaii in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens decreased their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of Hawaii currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

