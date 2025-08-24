HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Position in Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. $CCAP

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crescent Capital BDC were worth $2,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the 4th quarter worth about $129,000. First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the 1st quarter worth about $199,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 4,308.4% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 11,805 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the 1st quarter worth about $296,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 7,067 shares during the period. 49.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crescent Capital BDC alerts:

Insider Activity at Crescent Capital BDC

In other news, major shareholder California Emplo Ufcw-Northern sold 82,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total value of $1,211,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 3,656,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,000,523.15. The trade was a 2.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 572,890 shares of company stock valued at $8,676,384. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Capital BDC Trading Up 0.9%

NASDAQ:CCAP opened at $15.28 on Friday. Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. has a one year low of $13.54 and a one year high of $20.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.89.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Crescent Capital BDC had a net margin of 24.12% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $42.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.52 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Crescent Capital BDC Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.0%. Crescent Capital BDC’s payout ratio is currently 140.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CCAP shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Crescent Capital BDC to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Crescent Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Raymond James Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Crescent Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Crescent Capital BDC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on CCAP

Crescent Capital BDC Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.