HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Rayonier Inc. $RYN

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,121 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $2,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Rayonier by 4.6% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in Rayonier by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in Rayonier by 5.1% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 10,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Rayonier by 4.5% during the first quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rayonier by 4.5% during the first quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 13,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rayonier alerts:

Rayonier Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of NYSE:RYN opened at $27.1330 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.00. Rayonier Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.84 and a 12-month high of $32.88.

Rayonier Dividend Announcement

Rayonier ( NYSE:RYN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $106.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.30 million. Rayonier had a net margin of 68.53% and a return on equity of 3.39%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. Rayonier’s payout ratio is 22.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Rayonier from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Rayonier from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rayonier currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RYN

Rayonier Profile

(Free Report)

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.