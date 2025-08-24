HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Humana Inc. $HUM

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $2,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Humana by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,972,872 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,697,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,662 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,828,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,013,133,000 after purchasing an additional 219,541 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 2,331,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $616,873,000 after purchasing an additional 74,434 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,216,195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $308,561,000 after purchasing an additional 153,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,045,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $276,732,000 after purchasing an additional 80,923 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HUM opened at $300.0120 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $248.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $253.48. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $206.87 and a 52 week high of $382.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.44.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $6.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.32 by ($0.05). Humana had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 1.28%.The firm had revenue of $32.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Humana has set its FY 2025 guidance at 17.000- EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is 27.17%.

HUM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays set a $275.00 target price on Humana and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Raymond James Financial upgraded Humana from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Bank of America lowered their target price on Humana from $320.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and sixteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $283.29.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

