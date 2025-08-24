HighTower Advisors LLC Has $2.16 Million Position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF $IWC

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF were worth $2,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 76.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 77,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,568,000 after acquiring an additional 33,461 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,745,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 21,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 16,800 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 149.1% in the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 20,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 12,079 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 114,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,684,000 after acquiring an additional 11,879 shares during the period.

Get iShares Micro-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF stock opened at $142.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $131.89 and a 200-day moving average of $121.90. The stock has a market cap of $913.34 million, a PE ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $95.25 and a 52-week high of $142.94.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Micro-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Micro-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.