HighTower Advisors LLC Has $2.23 Million Stock Holdings in Lamb Weston $LW

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,830 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,748 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $2,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company increased its position in Lamb Weston by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 15,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Lamb Weston by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,971 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 4.0% in the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,984 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Thornton Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 6.8% in the first quarter. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LW opened at $56.8890 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.65. Lamb Weston has a 1 year low of $47.87 and a 1 year high of $83.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 27.99% and a net margin of 5.54%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Lamb Weston has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lamb Weston will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 1st. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.96%.

Several research firms recently commented on LW. Barclays upped their price objective on Lamb Weston from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Lamb Weston from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Lamb Weston from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Lamb Weston in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lamb Weston presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.30.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

