HighTower Advisors LLC Has $2.27 Million Stock Position in Vodafone Group PLC $VOD

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vodafone Group PLC (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 242,690 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 44,770 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $2,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in Vodafone Group by 65.5% during the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 3,159 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Brucke Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Vodafone Group by 9.8% during the first quarter. Brucke Financial Inc. now owns 14,700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Vodafone Group by 4.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 28,435 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vodafone Group by 11.2% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,531 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vodafone Group by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 20,395 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. 7.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vodafone Group Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of VOD opened at $11.92 on Friday. Vodafone Group PLC has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $11.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on VOD. Wall Street Zen lowered Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Zacks Research upgraded Vodafone Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Vodafone Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Vodafone Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $136.00.

Vodafone Group Profile

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

