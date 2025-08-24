HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Permian Resources Corporation $PR

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Permian Resources Corporation (NYSE:PR – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 155,304 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,708 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Permian Resources were worth $2,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Permian Resources by 376.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Permian Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in Permian Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Permian Resources by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Permian Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Permian Resources in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Permian Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Permian Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Permian Resources from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Permian Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.53.

Permian Resources Stock Performance

Shares of PR stock opened at $13.7550 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Permian Resources Corporation has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $16.33.

Permian Resources (NYSE:PR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Permian Resources had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 22.41%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Permian Resources Corporation will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Permian Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. Permian Resources’s payout ratio is 38.96%.

Permian Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company’s assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

Further Reading

