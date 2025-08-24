HighTower Advisors LLC Invests $1.97 Million in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $CPRX

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 81,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,972,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, insider Preethi Sundaram sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.42, for a total value of $42,272.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 41,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,360.02. This represents a 3.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CPRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Catalyst Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Zacks Research downgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.20.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $21.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.70. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $26.58.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

