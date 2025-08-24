HighTower Advisors LLC Makes New $1.86 Million Investment in Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. $BWIN

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 41,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baldwin Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baldwin Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baldwin Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Baldwin Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Baldwin Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BWIN opened at $33.57 on Friday. Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.66 and a 12 month high of $55.82. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.94.

Baldwin Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:BWIN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The business had revenue of $378.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.38 million. Baldwin Insurance Group had a positive return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 1.22%.Baldwin Insurance Group’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Baldwin Insurance Group news, CEO Trevor Baldwin sold 117,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.83, for a total value of $4,660,110.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 27,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,102,335.08. This represents a 80.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bradford Hale bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.72 per share, for a total transaction of $287,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 144,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,154,606.48. The trade was a 7.43% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 336,711 shares of company stock valued at $13,205,267 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.51% of the company’s stock.

BWIN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded Baldwin Insurance Group to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen lowered Baldwin Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price (down from $48.00) on shares of Baldwin Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Baldwin Insurance Group from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Baldwin Insurance Group from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.67.

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions.

