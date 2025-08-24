HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 1,609 Shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October $IOCT

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:IOCT – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,826 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October were worth $1,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IOCT. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,815,000. Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October by 91.2% in the 4th quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 50,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 24,077 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors bought a new stake in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October in the 1st quarter worth approximately $704,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter worth approximately $563,000. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October by 381.3% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 11,739 shares during the period.

Shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October stock opened at $33.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.18 million, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.53. Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October has a one year low of $28.73 and a one year high of $34.04.

The Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October (IOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

