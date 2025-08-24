HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 2,628 Shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF $LRGE

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF were worth $2,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 226.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 44.6% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF in the fourth quarter worth $92,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Novem Group bought a new stake in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF in the fourth quarter worth $252,000.

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF Trading Up 1.7%

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF stock opened at $80.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.87. ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF has a 12 month low of $60.72 and a 12 month high of $81.39. The company has a market capitalization of $435.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.66 and a beta of 1.06.

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF Profile

The ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (LRGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the TIAA ESG USA Large-Cap Growth index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in global large-cap growth stocks with positive environmental, social, and governance (ESG) traits. The fund aims for long-term capital appreciation.

