HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 4,015 Shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. $JBSS

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Free Report) by 16.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,670 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,015 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son were worth $2,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 414.6% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 15,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 12,687 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 115,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,050,000 after acquiring an additional 12,789 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 12,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the fourth quarter valued at $345,000. 70.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get John B. Sanfilippo & Son alerts:

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Stock Up 5.0%

Shares of NASDAQ JBSS opened at $67.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $789.57 million, a PE ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.48. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.47 and a 52-week high of $97.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 2.22.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Cuts Dividend

John B. Sanfilippo & Son ( NASDAQ:JBSS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $269.08 million during the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 5.32%.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 130.0%. John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.89%.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Profile

(Free Report)

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc engages in the processing and distribution of nuts and nut-related products. It offers peanuts, pecans, cashews, walnuts, almonds, and other nuts under the brands of Fisher, Orchard Valley Harvest, Squirrel Brand, and Southern Style Nuts. The company was founded by Gaspare Sanfilippo and John B.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.