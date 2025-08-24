HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 5,861 Shares of AvePoint, Inc. $AVPT

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,861 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in AvePoint were worth $2,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parsifal Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of AvePoint during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,419,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of AvePoint during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,648,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of AvePoint by 112.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,678,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,233,000 after purchasing an additional 889,671 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in AvePoint by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,160,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,161,000 after acquiring an additional 99,725 shares during the period. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AvePoint by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,108,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,305,000 after acquiring an additional 17,490 shares during the period. 44.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at AvePoint

In other AvePoint news, insider Brian Michael Brown sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.74, for a total value of $655,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 1,190,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,308,901.82. This trade represents a 2.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeff Epstein sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total value of $9,385,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,157,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,733,614.07. This trade represents a 30.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 570,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,678,950. Company insiders own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

AvePoint Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NASDAQ AVPT opened at $15.62 on Friday. AvePoint, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.65 and a fifty-two week high of $20.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -312.34 and a beta of 1.35.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded AvePoint to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Scotiabank increased their target price on AvePoint from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on AvePoint from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on AvePoint from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on AvePoint in a report on Monday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.75.

AvePoint Profile

AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native data management software platform in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address critical challenges and the management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others; license and support; and maintenance services.

