HighTower Advisors LLC Reduces Position in United Natural Foods, Inc. $UNFI

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Free Report) by 31.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 71,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,199 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $1,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNFI. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $656,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 16,206 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in United Natural Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $462,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 208,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,694,000 after purchasing an additional 84,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 58,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares during the last quarter. 87.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNFI stock opened at $27.4040 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.28 and a 52-week high of $34.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.83 and a beta of 0.82.

United Natural Foods ( NYSE:UNFI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.22. United Natural Foods had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a positive return on equity of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $8.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. United Natural Foods has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.700-0.900 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on UNFI shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of United Natural Foods from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Northcoast Research raised shares of United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.13.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

