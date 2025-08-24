HighTower Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Raymond James Financial, Inc. $RJF

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 808 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raymond James Financial were worth $2,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RJF. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Raymond James Financial by 3.8% in the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 49,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Raymond James Financial in the first quarter valued at $111,368,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Raymond James Financial by 19.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,901,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,038,000 after acquiring an additional 466,129 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Raymond James Financial by 60.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in Raymond James Financial in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Financial Price Performance

Shares of RJF opened at $165.1790 on Friday. Raymond James Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.91 and a fifty-two week high of $174.32. The company has a market capitalization of $32.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Raymond James Financial Announces Dividend

Raymond James Financial ( NYSE:RJF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Raymond James Financial had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 13.56%.Raymond James Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Raymond James Financial, Inc. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Raymond James Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RJF shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Raymond James Financial from $136.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Raymond James Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Raymond James Financial in a research note on Monday, July 14th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Raymond James Financial from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Raymond James Financial from $151.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 6,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.61, for a total value of $963,227.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 74,586 shares in the company, valued at $10,935,053.46. This trade represents a 8.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Raymond James Financial Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

