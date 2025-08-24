HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 127 Shares of iShares Global 100 ETF $IOO

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $2,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 24,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global 100 ETF alerts:

iShares Global 100 ETF Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of IOO opened at $114.77 on Friday. iShares Global 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $82.79 and a twelve month high of $115.35. The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.78.

About iShares Global 100 ETF

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.