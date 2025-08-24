HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 26,573 Shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF $ITB

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) by 51.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 26,573 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $2,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 94.5% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 97.6% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Stock Performance

BATS:ITB opened at $112.8690 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.09 and its 200 day moving average is $96.11. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.71 and a fifty-two week high of $129.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.31.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

