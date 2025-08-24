HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 4,525 Shares of Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. $BATRK

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,525 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atlanta Braves were worth $2,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BATRK. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Atlanta Braves by 256.0% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,690,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,694,000 after buying an additional 1,215,948 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Atlanta Braves by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. now owns 2,414,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,373,000 after purchasing an additional 618,887 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Atlanta Braves in the 1st quarter valued at $12,077,000. Troluce Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Atlanta Braves in the 4th quarter valued at $10,751,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Atlanta Braves in the 1st quarter valued at $8,995,000. 64.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Atlanta Braves

In other news, EVP Michael P. Plant sold 69,000 shares of Atlanta Braves stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $2,967,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 205,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,840,499. The trade was a 25.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Derek Gordon Schiller sold 30,000 shares of Atlanta Braves stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $1,365,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 300,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,660,601.50. This represents a 9.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 211,605 shares of company stock valued at $9,214,527. Insiders own 11.43% of the company’s stock.

Atlanta Braves Stock Performance

NASDAQ BATRK opened at $44.99 on Friday. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.46 and a 52-week high of $47.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.54 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.34 and a 200-day moving average of $41.73.

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $312.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.36 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on BATRK shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Atlanta Braves from $52.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Citigroup raised shares of Atlanta Braves to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Atlanta Braves from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

About Atlanta Braves

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

