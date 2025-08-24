HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 817 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated $INGR

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 817 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $2,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Ingredion by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ingredion by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC grew its holdings in Ingredion by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ingredion by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in Ingredion by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Ingredion Price Performance

Shares of INGR stock opened at $129.0880 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.74. Ingredion Incorporated has a one year low of $120.51 and a one year high of $155.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.09. Ingredion had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Ingredion has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.100-11.600 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 36,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.52, for a total transaction of $4,591,031.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 50,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,342,321.08. This trade represents a 41.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.39, for a total transaction of $109,131.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 31,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,002,044.69. This represents a 2.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,137 shares of company stock worth $4,700,163. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on INGR. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ingredion from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Ingredion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ingredion has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ingredion

Ingredion Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.