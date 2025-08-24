Hologic, Inc. $HOLX Shares Sold by Brooklyn Investment Group

Brooklyn Investment Group reduced its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 27.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 824 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in Hologic were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Hologic by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 308,979 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $22,274,000 after acquiring an additional 132,943 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Hologic by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hologic during the 4th quarter worth $1,634,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Hologic by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 138,891 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,013,000 after acquiring an additional 12,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hologic during the 4th quarter worth $264,000. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hologic Stock Up 1.6%

HOLX stock opened at $68.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.90 and a fifty-two week high of $84.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.42. The stock has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. Hologic had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Hologic has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.090-1.120 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.230-4.260 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HOLX shares. Mizuho set a $75.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Hologic from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hologic from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hologic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

Featured Stories

