Incyte Corporation $INCY Shares Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,706,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 10,279 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Incyte were worth $103,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INCY. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Incyte by 0.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 213,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Incyte by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Incyte by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 90,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,451,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Incyte by 474.1% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 2,559 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Incyte alerts:

Incyte Trading Down 1.7%

NASDAQ INCY opened at $85.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.64. The company has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.71. Incyte Corporation has a 12 month low of $53.56 and a 12 month high of $87.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INCY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Incyte from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up from $52.00) on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective (up from $62.00) on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Incyte from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Incyte from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Incyte presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.60.

Get Our Latest Analysis on INCY

Insider Transactions at Incyte

In other news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 8,617 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.15, for a total transaction of $587,248.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 37,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,569,323.15. The trade was a 18.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Steven H. Stein sold 14,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.47, for a total value of $1,023,763.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 97,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,673,497.02. The trade was a 13.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,098 shares of company stock worth $3,836,196. 17.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Incyte Company Profile

(Free Report)

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.