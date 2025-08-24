Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Sunday.

Separately, Singular Research raised Innovative Solutions and Support to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Innovative Solutions and Support currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISSC opened at $14.23 on Friday. Innovative Solutions and Support has a 1 year low of $5.30 and a 1 year high of $20.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.36.

Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). Innovative Solutions and Support had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 23.86%. The business had revenue of $24.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.20 million.

In other Innovative Solutions and Support news, major shareholder Christopher Harborne sold 145,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total value of $1,985,173.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1,583,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,676,896.59. This trade represents a 8.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 713,234 shares of company stock valued at $9,102,691. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support in the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support in the 4th quarter worth $89,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support in the 4th quarter worth $119,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 15,360 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 28.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance, autothrottles, and cockpit display systems in the United States and internationally. It offers flat panel display systems that replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; and flight deck management system, a navigation and performance computer that upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft.

