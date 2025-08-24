Insider Selling: FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) CEO Sells 69,024 Shares of Stock

FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) CEO Rick Wessel sold 69,024 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total value of $9,559,133.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 932,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,205,353.42. The trade was a 6.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

FirstCash Trading Up 4.1%

FCFS opened at $144.38 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $133.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.12. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.24 and a 12 month high of $144.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 0.68.

Get FirstCash alerts:

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $830.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.42 million. FirstCash had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 8.61%.FirstCash’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstCash Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. FirstCash’s payout ratio is presently 25.81%.

FCFS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of FirstCash to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Wall Street Zen lowered FirstCash from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Capital One Financial set a $160.00 price target on FirstCash in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FirstCash in a report on Monday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FirstCash

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FirstCash

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 132,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in FirstCash by 8.4% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Freedom Day Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in FirstCash in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,524,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 18.2% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FirstCash in the first quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

About FirstCash

(Get Free Report)

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.