Insider Selling: GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS) Director Sells 500,000 Shares of Stock

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) Director Casdin Capital, Llc sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.90, for a total value of $60,450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,007,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,566,127.60. This trade represents a 14.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
GeneDx Stock Performance
Shares of GeneDx stock opened at $128.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.87. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $28.86 and a 1 year high of $130.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 2,573.20 and a beta of 2.02.
GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.40. GeneDx had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 0.39%.The firm had revenue of $102.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.00 million. GeneDx has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that GeneDx Holdings Corp. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Analysis on GeneDx
Institutional Trading of GeneDx
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in GeneDx in the fourth quarter worth about $48,458,000. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GeneDx by 336.9% in the 4th quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 755,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,073,000 after purchasing an additional 582,619 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GeneDx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,614,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in GeneDx by 37.2% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,631,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,595,000 after buying an additional 442,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in GeneDx by 3,054.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 436,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,694,000 after buying an additional 423,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.
About GeneDx
GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than GeneDx
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Equal Weight ETFs: Hidden Upside in Today’s Market
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Zillow Group Approaching Key Technical Levels: Is It Time to Buy?
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- For True Diversification: 3 Stocks You Can Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for GeneDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeneDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.