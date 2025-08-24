Insider Selling: GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS) Director Sells 500,000 Shares of Stock

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) Director Casdin Capital, Llc sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.90, for a total value of $60,450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,007,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,566,127.60. This trade represents a 14.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

GeneDx Stock Performance

Shares of GeneDx stock opened at $128.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.87. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $28.86 and a 1 year high of $130.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 2,573.20 and a beta of 2.02.

Get GeneDx alerts:

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.40. GeneDx had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 0.39%.The firm had revenue of $102.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.00 million. GeneDx has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that GeneDx Holdings Corp. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WGS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of GeneDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of GeneDx from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Piper Sandler set a $120.00 price objective on shares of GeneDx and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up from $88.00) on shares of GeneDx in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded GeneDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GeneDx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.63.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GeneDx

Institutional Trading of GeneDx

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in GeneDx in the fourth quarter worth about $48,458,000. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GeneDx by 336.9% in the 4th quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 755,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,073,000 after purchasing an additional 582,619 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GeneDx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,614,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in GeneDx by 37.2% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,631,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,595,000 after buying an additional 442,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in GeneDx by 3,054.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 436,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,694,000 after buying an additional 423,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

About GeneDx

(Get Free Report)

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GeneDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeneDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.